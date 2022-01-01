Go
TeaDM Fairfax

Come in and enjoy some premium bubble tea!
Text order: 571-310-1848
Phone call-in order: 571-488-4089

9416 Fairfax blvd,

Popular Items

Red Thai Milk Tea$5.45
*Contains Dairy
Pass&Go$4.75
Passion fruit and mango
Seasalt Coffee RTD$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Seasalt Coffee OG$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Lavender Milk Tea$5.65
Taro Milk Tea$5.65
Lychee Snow$5.95
TeaDM Milk Tea$4.95
Moonlight Mango$4.75
Mango and peach
Honeydew Milk Tea$5.45
Location

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

