TeaDM Lounge

6779 Wilson Blvd

Popular Items

Seasalt Bac Xiu Coffee$5.50
Lighter and sweeter coffee with condensed milk and organic whole milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Moonlight Mango$4.75
Mango and peach
Seasalt Coffee OG$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese iced coffee WITHOUT seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Seasalt Coffee RTD$5.00
Light Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Seasalt Matcha Green Tea$5.50
Sweet Jasmine Green Tea served with seasalt cream and topped with grade A matcha
Green Thai Milk Tea$5.65
Anteaoxidant$4.75
Honey, lemon and ginger
Seasalt Black Coffee$5.00
Vietnamese black coffee with brown sugar served with seasalt cream
TeaDM Milk Tea$4.95
Original milk tea, vanilla and coffee extract, black tea with non dairy
6779 Wilson Blvd

Seven Corners VA

Sunday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
