Go
Consumer picView gallery

Teahaus Kennewick

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

5331 West Canal Drive

Kennewick, WA 99336

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

5331 West Canal Drive, Kennewick WA 99336

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bruchi's Off Edison
orange starNo Reviews
5209 W. Okanogan Place Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Poutine, Eh?
orange star4.8 • 108
3902 W Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bougie Brunch
orange starNo Reviews
3320 W Kennewick Ave Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
BITE at the Landing
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Columbia Park Trail Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki Grill - (Kennewick)
orange starNo Reviews
7600 W Clearwater Suite B Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kennewick

Hops n Drops - Kennewick
orange star4.6 • 3,131
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd Kennewick, WA 99338
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Proof Gastropub
orange star4.8 • 1,139
924 N. Columbia Center Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Uncle Sam's Saloon
orange star4.4 • 166
8378 W Gage Blvd Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Poutine, Eh?
orange star4.8 • 108
3902 W Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kennewick

Richland

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Teahaus Kennewick

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston