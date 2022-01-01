Go
Teal House Truck

Come in and enjoy!

1716 E. Slaughter Lane

Popular Items

Cold Brew$3.50
Americano
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.70
Single Cinnamon Roll$2.75
Turkey and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Brisket$3.25
Jalapeno (single)$2.80
Latte$3.50
Sausage (single)$2.80
Location

1716 E. Slaughter Lane

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
