Go
Toast

Tealicious

Family owned bubble tea shop bringing delicious and refreshing drinks and snacks to you!

10720 Hardin Valley rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wintermelon Milk Tea
Not to be confused with watermelon, this tea has a sweet caramel taste and has many health benefits.
Pandan Waffles$5.50
Not your traditional waffle! Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, subtly sweet made with coconut milk. Served with a fresh strawberry and sprinkled powdered sugar.
Taro Milk Tea
Another colorful drink that is picture worthy. Taro is, believe it or not, a potato which gives the drink its dense texture and sweet flavor, almost vanilla-like.
Jasmine Milk Tea
Another classic for those who favors green tea over black tea.
Strawberry Tea
A sweet, berry flavor and amongst one of the most popular.
Guava Tea
A sweet, citrusy tea that is combination of pear and grapefruit.
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea
A sweet twist to the Matcha milk tea made with fresh strawberry puree made in-house.
Classic Milk Tea
A classic milk tea. Great for the first-timers!
Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba
A delicious cereal-milk-like drink that comes with boba and brown sugar.
Want tea? Choose classic black milk tea, add brown sugar, and boba to get a similar drink that's not quite as milky
Thai Milk Tea
With a distinct orange color, this is amongst one of the most popular milk tea. It has a sweet and earthy taste with a milky texture.
See full menu

Location

10720 Hardin Valley rd

Concord Farragut TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hard Knox Pizza

No reviews yet

Open for in-store dining and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
Order online for fast carryout!

Cotton Eyed Joe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston