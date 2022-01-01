Tealicious Tea House
Come in and enjoy!!
6682 Parkside Dr
Location
6682 Parkside Dr
Parkland FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Time Caffe
A classic mix of award winning pizza and authentic Italian cuisine with an inviting family atmosphere and friendly staff.
Papamigos - Coconut Creek
Come in and enjoy!
First Catch Seafood & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Malbec Grill
Malbec Grill offers a creative steakhouse menu influenced by Argentine and other Latin American cuisines. We are passionate and knowledgeable about our steaks, which are sourced from the finest suppliers. Our menu also includes premium seafood, handmade empanadas, creative salads, authentic pastas, and scrumptious desserts.