Go
Toast

Tealux Cafe

Leave you feeling refreshed!

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coconut Smoothie$6.50
Strawberry Smoothie$6.50
Luzz$5.25
Black Tea with Lemon Juice
Sunset Paradise$6.50
Jasmine Tea with Mango & Strawberry. Comes with strawberry popping boba and mango star jelly
Leviathan$5.25
Jasmine Tea with Blueberry
Matcha Smoothie$6.50
Meadow$6.50
Black Tea with Peach & Lemongrass. Comes with Peach Popping Boba & Magic Boba
Lime Mojito$5.25
Man on the Go$5.25
Jasmine Tea with Mango
Luna$5.25
Jasmine Tea with Lychee
See full menu

Location

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pollard's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sabor Caribeño

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Philly Style Steaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

No reviews yet

A family-oriented restaurant with great food and extraordinary service. We boast of an extensive menu with an extensive menu selections to offer our guests.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston