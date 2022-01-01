Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in Teaneck
Teaneck
/
Teaneck
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Teaneck restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Wok 18
1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck
Avg 4.4
(82 reviews)
Chicken fried rice
$6.50
White rice, chicken, peas, carrots, soya sprouts and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.
More about Wok 18
Shawnee's China Soul
1415 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken & Broccoli. W/ soul fried rice
$25.00
More about Shawnee's China Soul
