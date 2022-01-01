Chili in Teaneck
Teaneck restaurants that serve chili
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|chili noodles
|$10.95
rnr thick noodles, jalapeno, scallion, cabbage, bell pepper, chili pepper sauce
|Cripsy Honey Chili krab sticks
|$9.75
tempura krab sticks w sweet n spicy chipotle honey chili dip
More about Wok 18
Wok 18
1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck
|Spicy chili chicken 🌶
|$19.99
Chicken w/ cabbage, carrot, leek, mushrooms, jicama, snow peas, stir in our house curry sauce.
|Spicy chili beef 🌶
|$20.99
Beef w/ cabbage, carrot, leek, mushrooms, jicama, snow peas, stir in our house curry sauce.