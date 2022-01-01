Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Teaneck

Teaneck restaurants
Teaneck restaurants that serve chili

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chili noodles$10.95
rnr thick noodles, jalapeno, scallion, cabbage, bell pepper, chili pepper sauce
Cripsy Honey Chili krab sticks$9.75
tempura krab sticks w sweet n spicy chipotle honey chili dip
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Wok 18

1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy chili chicken 🌶$19.99
Chicken w/ cabbage, carrot, leek, mushrooms, jicama, snow peas, stir in our house curry sauce.
Spicy chili beef 🌶$20.99
Beef w/ cabbage, carrot, leek, mushrooms, jicama, snow peas, stir in our house curry sauce.
More about Wok 18
Item pic

 

The Humble Toast

1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$15.00
house chili, vegan cheese sauce, fries, scallions
Chili Bread Bowl$16.00
Sourdough bread bowl, house chili, scallion
More about The Humble Toast

