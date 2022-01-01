Fried rice in Teaneck
Teaneck restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Wok 18
Wok 18
1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck
|Vegetable fried rice
|$5.00
White rice, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, peas, jicama, carrots, snow peas, soya sprouts, zucchini and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.
|House Special fried rice
|$0.00
White rice, chicken, beef, peas, carrots, soya sprouts and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.
|Chicken fried rice
|$6.50
White rice, chicken, peas, carrots, soya sprouts and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.