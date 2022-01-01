Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Teaneck

Go
Teaneck restaurants
Toast

Teaneck restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Wok 18

1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable fried rice$5.00
White rice, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, peas, jicama, carrots, snow peas, soya sprouts, zucchini and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.
House Special fried rice$0.00
White rice, chicken, beef, peas, carrots, soya sprouts and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.
Chicken fried rice$6.50
White rice, chicken, peas, carrots, soya sprouts and onions stir fried in our special soy sauce.
More about Wok 18
Consumer pic

 

Shawnee's China Soul

1415 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ginger Oxtail Stew w/ soul fried rice$28.00
More about Shawnee's China Soul

Map

