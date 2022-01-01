Pad thai in Teaneck
Teaneck restaurants that serve pad thai
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|pad thai style
|$10.95
rice noodles, scallion, bell peppers, crispy egg, mushrooms, crushed peanuts
Wok 18
1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck
|Chicken Pad Thai noodles 🌶
|$9.99
Flat rice noodles, chicken, eggs, soya sprouts, carrots, and onions stir fried in special red Thai sauce w/ peanuts on the side.
|Vegetable Pad Thai noodles 🌶
Flat rice noodles, eggs, soya sprouts, carrots, and onions stir fried in special red Thai sauce w/ peanuts on the side.
|House special Pad Thai noodles 🌶
Flat rice noodles, beef, chicken, eggs, soya sprouts, carrots, and onions stir fried in special red Thai sauce w/ peanuts on the side.