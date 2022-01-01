Pad thai in Teaneck

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
pad thai style$10.95
rice noodles, scallion, bell peppers, crispy egg, mushrooms, crushed peanuts
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Wok 18

1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pad Thai noodles 🌶$9.99
Flat rice noodles, chicken, eggs, soya sprouts, carrots, and onions stir fried in special red Thai sauce w/ peanuts on the side.
Vegetable Pad Thai noodles 🌶
Flat rice noodles, eggs, soya sprouts, carrots, and onions stir fried in special red Thai sauce w/ peanuts on the side.
House special Pad Thai noodles 🌶
Flat rice noodles, beef, chicken, eggs, soya sprouts, carrots, and onions stir fried in special red Thai sauce w/ peanuts on the side.
More about Wok 18

