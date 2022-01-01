Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Teaneck

Go
Teaneck restaurants
Toast

Teaneck restaurants that serve tacos

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar

1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish tacos$10.95
2 pcs – lettuce, blackened mahi mahi in soft shell taco with pickled shallots, fresh basil, chili flakes, ginger dressing
More about Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Wok 18

1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*NEW* Wonton tacos (3 pcs)$12.95
Wonton tacos filled with chicken in our special sweet chili sauce and Asian coleslaw on top. CONTAINS SESAME.
More about Wok 18
Item pic

TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Mi Rancho - Teaneck

299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
Takeout
I. Chimichanga & Crispy Beef Taco$10.00
served with rice, beans pico de gallo and sour cream
Al Pastor Taco (Special)
Chorizo Taco (Special)
More about Mi Rancho - Teaneck
Item pic

 

The Humble Toast

1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tijuana Taco Salad$21.00
house guac, spicy chipotle aioli, corn, romaine, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, seasoned ground beef
Shredded Beef Tacos$16.00
3 corn turtle in a half shell tortillas, house smashed avocado, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, shredded beef barbacoa, radish
More about The Humble Toast

Browse other tasty dishes in Teaneck

Pies

Noodle Soup

Pad Thai

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Edamame

Cake

Map

More near Teaneck to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston