Tacos in Teaneck
Teaneck restaurants that serve tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Rock N' Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
1448A Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|Fish tacos
|$10.95
2 pcs – lettuce, blackened mahi mahi in soft shell taco with pickled shallots, fresh basil, chili flakes, ginger dressing
Wok 18
1443 Queen Anne RD, Teaneck
|*NEW* Wonton tacos (3 pcs)
|$12.95
Wonton tacos filled with chicken in our special sweet chili sauce and Asian coleslaw on top. CONTAINS SESAME.
TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Mi Rancho - Teaneck
299 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck
|I. Chimichanga & Crispy Beef Taco
|$10.00
served with rice, beans pico de gallo and sour cream
|Al Pastor Taco (Special)
|Chorizo Taco (Special)
The Humble Toast
1383 Queen Ave, Teaneck
|Tijuana Taco Salad
|$21.00
house guac, spicy chipotle aioli, corn, romaine, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, seasoned ground beef
|Shredded Beef Tacos
|$16.00
3 corn turtle in a half shell tortillas, house smashed avocado, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, shredded beef barbacoa, radish