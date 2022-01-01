TeaPotBrew Bakery
Tea/coffee shop and bakery that features over 40+ teas, pastries baked onsite in small batches, macarons, breakfast, sandwiches, soup and gelato/ice cream. Catering also available.
Location
1802 S Wabash Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
