TeaPotBrew Bakery

Victory Tap

Our South Loop location welcomes you with our stunning bar setting the scene for the delicious Chicago Italian cuisine that keeps everyone coming back. Hosting neighborhood residents as well as visitors to Chicago’s Soldier Field, McCormick Place, and the many museums, Victory Tap enjoys being the signature spot for Italian dining in the South Loop.

Our party rooms can host events of various sizes up to 150 guests. Chef Farina curates mouthwatering menus for a cocktail hours, buffets, and full seated dining experiences.

