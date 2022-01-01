Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • TeaPotBrew Bakery and Cafe

TeaPotBrew Bakery and Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

600 E Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Location

600 E Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harry Caray's

No reviews yet

​Located near the main entrance to Navy Pier, Harry’s boasts a waterfront location, outstanding smoked barbecue, great selection of local craft beer and world class collection of sports memorabilia.
Guests are treated to dry rubbed meats that are smoked for hours over hickory for maximum flavor and tenderness. The menu also offers salads and burgers, including the popular plant-based Beyond Burger®. The carefully curated craft beer list features hard to find local gems along with many fan favorites.

Navy Pier

No reviews yet

Golden Image account

Caffe Oliva

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Original Rainbow Cone - Navy Pier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston