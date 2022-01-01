Go
Teas'n You

Come in and enjoy!

8032 Leesburg Pike • $

Avg 4.5 (1819 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Thai Tea
Strong Black Tea with crushed spices topped with sea salt cream.
Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.50
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
House Special Coffee$4.75
Our Classic Vietnamese Coffee topped with sea salt cream.
Fresh Milk Tea
[Dairy-Free] Boba not included.
Horchata Matcha
Boba not included.
Pistachio Milk Tea
Boba not included.
Herbal Hibiscus
Herbal Hibiscus Tea topped with mixed berries and lychee jelly.
*Caffeine-Free
Taro Milk Tea
[Dairy-Free] Boba not included.
Fusion Fruit Tea
Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea topped with lychee, strawberries and lychee jelly.
Basil Popcorn Chicken$7.25
Made to order, may take 10-12 minutes!
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8032 Leesburg Pike

Vienna VA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
