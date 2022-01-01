Teas'n You
Come in and enjoy!
MACARONS
8032 Leesburg Pike • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8032 Leesburg Pike
Vienna VA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lei'd Poke
8032 Leesburg Pike, Vienna VA 22182
Chima Steakhouse
To Share One Of a Kind Experience!
Nostos Restaurant
USE PROMO CODE 1234 FOR IN STORE PICK UP
Bistro 1775
Come in and enjoy!