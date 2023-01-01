Go
Main picView gallery

Teaspoon - Concord

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2151 Salvio Street

Concord, CA 94520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2151 Salvio Street, Concord CA 94520

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Skipolini's Concord -
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Salvio St Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
THE MONSTER WINGS - 2028 Salvio Street
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Salvio Street Concord, CA 94519
View restaurantnext
Bambino's (CONCORD) - Bambinos's CONCORD
orange starNo Reviews
1895 farm bureau rd ste g Concord, CA 94519
View restaurantnext
Los Pinos Mexican Food - Concord - 3375 Port Chicago Hwy. #21
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Port Chicago Hwy. #21 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Puesto Concord Veranda
orange starNo Reviews
2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100 Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Concord

Shabuya - Concord
orange star4.1 • 1,187
2025 Diamond Blvd. Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Concord
orange star4.3 • 1,037
2025 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Concord
orange star4.7 • 200
2085 Diamond Blvd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext
The Office Cocktail Lounge - 1796 Willow Pass Rd
orange star4.4 • 74
1796 Willow Pass Rd Concord, CA 94520
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Concord

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Teaspoon - Concord

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston