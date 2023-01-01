Go
Banner picView gallery

Teaspoon - Livermore

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2375 Railroad Ave

Livermore, CA 94550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2375 Railroad Ave, Livermore CA 94550

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pennyweight Craft Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2455 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Sultan's Kebab - Livermore
orange starNo Reviews
2491 First Street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Locanda Wine Bar - 2293 First St
orange starNo Reviews
2293 First St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Range life
orange star4.9 • 3,014
2160 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore - 2223 FIRST STREET
orange starNo Reviews
2223 FIRST STREET LIVERMORE, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Strizzi's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2205 1st St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Livermore

Monica's Livermore
orange star4.4 • 3,220
2074 2nd street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Range life
orange star4.9 • 3,014
2160 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
orange star4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001478 - Arroyo Park SC
orange star4.7 • 1,632
4327 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000358 - Portola Village
orange star4.7 • 1,632
2050 Portola Ave Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Roya Afghan Cuisine KC
orange star4.7 • 668
2020 1st St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Livermore

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Teaspoon - Livermore

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston