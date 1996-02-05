Go
Main picView gallery

Teaspoon - Modesto, CA

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3900 Pelandale Ave

modesto, CA 95356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3900 Pelandale Ave, modesto CA 95356

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Code C Cafe - 4601 Dale Road
orange starNo Reviews
4601 Dale Road Modesto, CA 95356
View restaurantnext
Wetzel's Pretzels - S-153 Vintage Faire #1, Baking Kiosk
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Dale Road Modesto, CA 95356
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Modesto - Tully Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3430 Tully Rd Modesto, CA 95350
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Modesto
orange star2.5 • 96
3430 TULLY RD MODESTO, CA 95350
View restaurantnext
Gold 'n Fresh Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3430 Tully Rd,Ste 17 Modesto, CA 95350
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM-Modesto
orange starNo Reviews
1521 N Carpenter Rd F-1 Modesto, CA 95351
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in modesto

Jamba - 000360 - Modesto II
orange star4.7 • 2,626
1021 10th Street Ste. B Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Camp 4 Wine Café
orange star4.7 • 1,485
1508 10th St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Dewz Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1505 J St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Wildfire Public House
orange star4.1 • 1,096
1533 Oakdale Road Modesto, CA 95355
View restaurantnext
Delicioso Bistro - 1410 H St Modesto Ca. 95354
orange star4.8 • 163
1410 H St Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near modesto

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Teaspoon - Modesto, CA

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston