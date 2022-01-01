Go
Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157 • $

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee
Daily selections rotate, call for options.
Seasonal Salad$11.51
Spring mix topped with feta cheese, grapes, strawberries, apples, craisins, and candied pecans served with house poppy seed.
GREEN
Breakfast Burrito$10.43
2 scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, chorizo, monterey jack cheese. served with a side of green chili and a side of sour cream.
Breakfast Platter$9.54
2 eggs served your way, choice of meat (bacon or sausage), grilled potatoes and served with a choice of toast (white, wheat, sourdough or English muffin.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.19
2 eggs made your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat (bacon, sausage, or ham), and served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, sourdough, or English muffin).
BLACK
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk.
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.59
2 scrambled eggs, peppers, bacon bits, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa.
Half Sandwich & Salad$11.50
Select from any of the sandwiches on the menu, then select from any of the salads on the menu.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2125 S. state rt. 157

Edwardsville IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
