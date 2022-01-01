Go
Toast

Teavolve Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

1401 Aliceanna St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Eggs Any Style$3.25
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
pancakes-topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup
French Toast$8.00
topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup
Applewood Smoked Bacon$3.75
3 slices of applewood smoked bacon
Breakfast Panini$7.50
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
Red Velvet Pancakes$9.00
3 red velvet pancakes served with housemade chantilly cream & syrup
Salmon Omelet$13.75
3 egg omelet with cold smoked salmon, spinach, feta cheese, red onions,
served w/ multigrain toast, roasted potatoes & fresh fruit
2Eggs|Bacon|Toast$8.00
two eggs any style, multigrain toast, with a choice of breakfast meat. comes with butter & strawberry preserves
Roasted Potatoes$4.50
spicy roasted potatoes
Location

1401 Aliceanna St

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
