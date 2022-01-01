Go
TeBella at Oxford Exchange

Offering over 45 different loose leaf teas, hand crafted drinks, and more!

420 West Kennedy Boulevard

Popular Items

Blackcurrant Elderflower Lemonade (Copy)$4.50
Peachy Keen$3.75
Caramel Black$3.00
Moroccan Mint$3.75
Peach Oolong$3.75
Strawberry Mint Julep$4.50
Carrot Cake$3.75
Turmeric Ginger$3.75
Kukicha$4.75
Matcha$7.00
Location

420 West Kennedy Boulevard

Tampa FL

Sunday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
