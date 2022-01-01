Go
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

Family owned and operated, Chicago favorite Mexican food. Serving Chicago Since 1973! Voted Best Burritos & Margaritas in Chicago!

1538 North Clybourn Avenue

Popular Items

3 TACO DINNER$16.00
THREE TACO DINNER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
AL PASTOR TACOS ARE TOPPED WITH ONION, CILANTRO, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND AVOCADO.
PICO DE GALLO TO GO$4.00
PICO DE GALLO SALSA
BURRITO$10.00
YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM WRAPPED UP IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA.
QUESO FUNDIDO$9.00
MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE & SIDE OF TORTILLAS
SALSA AL PASTOR TO GO$15.00
SPICY CHIPOTLE AL PASTOR RED SALSA
QUESABIRRIA ORDER$15.00
3 MOUTH WATERING QUESABIRRIA TACOS. WE DIP THE TORTILLA IN THE BIRRIA BROTH, PUT IT ON THE GRIDDLE UNTIL CRISPY. STUFF IT WITH CHEESE AND BIRRIA AND LET IT CRISP MORE. TOP IT WITH ONION AND CILANTRO. WITH A SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH TO DIP YOUR QUESABIRRIA.
BURRITO DINNER$14.00
YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM WRAPPED UP IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
KIDS TACO DINNER$9.00
ONE TACO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING & TOPPINGS AND A SIDE OF RICE & BEANS
NACHOS$9.00
DELICIOUSNESS ON A PLATE!
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS INDIVIDUALLY LAYERED WITH BEANS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & GUACAMOLE. ADD MEAT FOR AN UPCHARGE.
TRIO$12.00
CHIPS, PICO & LARGE GUACAMOLE
Location

1538 North Clybourn Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
