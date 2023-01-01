Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Tecumseh

Go
Tecumseh restaurants
Toast

Tecumseh restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

City Limits Diner - Tecumseh

114 W Logan St, Tecumseh

Avg 4.6 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$9.99
Kids Fish & Chips$6.00
Fish & Chips$11.99
More about City Limits Diner - Tecumseh
Restaurant banner

 

Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh -

411 e chicago blvd, tecumseh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish N Chips$14.00
More about Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh -

Browse other tasty dishes in Tecumseh

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Tecumseh to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston