Fish and chips in
Tecumseh
/
Tecumseh
/
Fish And Chips
Tecumseh restaurants that serve fish and chips
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
City Limits Diner - Tecumseh
114 W Logan St, Tecumseh
Avg 4.6
(936 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$9.99
Kids Fish & Chips
$6.00
Fish & Chips
$11.99
More about City Limits Diner - Tecumseh
Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh -
411 e chicago blvd, tecumseh
No reviews yet
Fish N Chips
$14.00
More about Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh -
