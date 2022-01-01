Go
Teddy's on the Hill

Good Food | Good Drinks | No Big Deal

9 Bowdoin St

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$15.00
ground turkey seasoned + grilled with pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato
Fish N' Chips$19.00
Cod beer battered + fried served with tartar sauce, french fries + slaw
Wings$16.00
Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, scallions, blue cheese dressing
Tenders$16.00
Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard
Cheese Burger$15.00
All beef patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, secret sauce
Pub Pretzel$13.00
Served with cheese sauce
B.Y.O South Shore Pie$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
10" Mozzarella, celery, blue cheese dressing
Mac n’ Cheese$12.00
Three cheese rigatoni
9 Bowdoin St

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
