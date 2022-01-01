Teddy's Barbecue
Teddy's Barbecue is a Central Texas inspired barbecue joint. We specialize in smoked meats. All of our meats are smoked low and slow with Central Texas Post Oak.
BBQ
2807 N. Texas Blvd • $$
2807 N. Texas Blvd
Weslaco TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
