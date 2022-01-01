Go
Teddy's Barbecue

Teddy's Barbecue is a Central Texas inspired barbecue joint. We specialize in smoked meats. All of our meats are smoked low and slow with Central Texas Post Oak.

BBQ

2807 N. Texas Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Potato$10.00
Whole Brisket (5-6 Lbs)$160.00
Whole Prime Brisket, Sliced and Ready to Serve. Includes Pickles, Onions, Barbecue Sauce, and Bread. Feeds 12-15.
Trinity Pack$59.00
Trinity Pack: 1 LB Brisket, 1 LB Pork Ribs, and 1 LB of Sausage.
Beef Fat Tortillas$1.00
House made flour tortillas made with rendered smoked beef tallow and lots of LOVE. 2 per pack.
Mexican Rice
Another one of Mom's specialties. Our Mexican Rice is cooked from scratch every day and is packed with flavor. We only make a limited amount each day, so get in on it early.
Cornbread Stuffing
Add any of our scratch made sides to your packages. Quarts feed 6-8 people. Half Pans feed 15-20 people.
Class Ticket-January 16$350.00
Sunday January 16th, 7 am-3 pm-This session is recommended for Beginners. We’ll be covering The Texas Trinity: Brisket, Ribs, and Sausage Making. Each participant will trim, prep, and cook a rack of pork ribs. Participants will learn techniques such as: Meat Selection, Trimming, Seasoning, Wood Selection, and Fire Management. Includes Breakfast and Lunch, and a Custom Swag Bag.
Bernie Mac
Add any of our scratch made sides to your packages. Quarts feed 6-8 people. Half Pans feed 15-20 people.
Large Family Pack$189.00
Large Family Pack (Feeds 8-12): 6 LBS of Meat, 5 Quarts of any sides of your choice. Double up on Meats and Sides for an extra charge. *extra charge indicated on modifier.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

2807 N. Texas Blvd

Weslaco TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

