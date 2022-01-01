Tedeschi's Italian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
25066 State Rt 11
Popular Items
Location
25066 State Rt 11
Hallstead PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Stone Creamery
Ice Cream Shop featuring various dessert treats.
Gances 2GO
Come in and enjoy!
Moxie Wood Fire Grill
With an innovative selection of exquisite dishes. including the finest cuts of beef, you will find your experience at Moxie unforgettable.
Woody's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!