Go
Toast

Tedeschi's Italian Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

25066 State Rt 11

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Chicken Wings$15.00
10 Jumbo wings with your choice of sauce.
Blue cheese & celery $1.50 Extra
Buffalo Chicken Smash$13.99
Sliced Oven Roasted Chicken with your Choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, or Habanero Hot Sauce. Topped with fries, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, cut into quarters.
Mozzerella Stix$7.49
Served with our house made Marinara. (6)
Doz Garlic Knots$5.00
One Dozen Knot Rolls Tossed with Olive Oil, Garlic and Sprinkled with Romano Cheese with a Side of Tomato Sauce
Boneless Wings (10)$10.99
LG New York Style$14.99
Chicken Jessica$21.50
Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlet and Fresh Broccoli, Covered in Alfredo Sauce Over Fettuccini.
Buff Chick Salad$12.99
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Mixed Greens, Red Bell Peppers , Onion, Croutons and Blue cheese dressing
SM New York Style$9.99
1/2 Doz Garlic Knots$2.75
See full menu

Location

25066 State Rt 11

Hallstead PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Stone Creamery

No reviews yet

Ice Cream Shop featuring various dessert treats.

Gances 2GO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moxie Wood Fire Grill

No reviews yet

With an innovative selection of exquisite dishes. including the finest cuts of beef, you will find your experience at Moxie unforgettable.

Woody's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston