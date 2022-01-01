Go
Tedescos Italian Fresh

Italian Fresh

PIZZA

210 W Washington St • $$

Avg 4.2 (739 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Plain Pizza$18.00
Cheese Pizza | Add any additional toppings
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.95
Bite size meatballs, with spaghetti, marinara, pecorino romano & basil
Tiramisu$9.00
A cloud of custard mixed w/ mascarpone & whipped cream, espresso soaked lady fingers, topped w/ cocoa and marsala caramel
Caesar Salad$10.95
Chopped romaine lettuce with creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan crisps ** contains raw pasteurized egg & anchovy | add grilled chicken 4.95 | add grilled prawns 7
Tortellini Piedmontese$21.95
Fresh five cheese tortellini in rich marinara cream sauce, w/ fresh green onions, parmesan cheese, butter, basil & parsley
Lasagna del Nord$19.95
Northern Italian style lasagna layered with alfredo and bolognese sauces, fresh pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses
Garlic Kisses$7.25
Fresh pizza dough knots w/ garlic butter & parmesan w/ side marinara
Insalata Tedescos$12.25
Mixed baby greens, toasted almonds, watermelon radish, apples, figs, strawberries & goat cheese | pomegranate vinaigrette
18" Plain Pizza$22.00
Cheese Pizza | Add any additional toppings
Capelli Romantica$21.95
Pasta, artichokes, pomodoro sauce, garlic, basil, pine nuts, tear drop tomatoes, pecorino, romano & butter
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

210 W Washington St

Sequim WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
