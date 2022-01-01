Go
Toast

Ted's Bulletin

Come in and enjoy!

2911 District Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2911 District Avenue

Fairfax VA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Our Mom Eugenia

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of the Mosaic District!

Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District Dumplings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caboose Brewing Company

No reviews yet

good beer, thoughtful food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston