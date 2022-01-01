Tee Jaye's #1

South Side Roots

The mission of Mid-Ohio Foodbank is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time and co-create a sustainable community where everyone thrives.

At South Side Roots we care about engaging and fostering community as much as we do about providing food that is fresh, nutritious and affordable to the neighborhood. Both the cafe and garden level corridor are designed to be warm, welcoming environments where people can eat, hang out, volunteer their time, and be around their neighbors. Make the cafe your new spot for weekday lunch, join us Tuesday evening for our community meal, stop by the market to pick up some groceries, or book us for your next catered event!

