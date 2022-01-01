Teglia Pizza Bar

Go
Teglia, a "Roasting Pan " is a place where Italian Comfort fresh scratch cooking is our craft. The pursuit of beauty, flavor, texture and nuances is our art!
We pride ourselves on making everything we possible can from our Pizza dough, focaccia, Mozzarella and ricotta to all the dressings and Roasts! While sourcing our ingredients locally when ever possible and import only the finest from Italy. As the weather breaks and our story unfolds follow us on our journey with local farmers and purveyors Join us on our journey as we grow !

438 Bloomfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)

Artichoke & Spinach$20.00
Artichoke sauce, Garlic confit, mozzarella, fontina, Roman artichokes
Stracciatella$21.00
Tomato, Creamy Torn Ribbons of Mozzarella, "Nduja" Spreadable Spicy Salami, Basil
Queen Margarita$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, EVVO
Roni Cup$19.00
Pepperoni , Sauce, Mozzarella
Butternut$19.00
Roasted butternut and mascarpone puree topped with Oven roasted Tomato and garlic, Baby Kale, Shaved Parmigiana Fresh onions
Sweet Heat$19.00
Cured and fresh Italian sausage, Fontina and mozzarella, Tomato, basil, Calabrian Hot honey
438 Bloomfield Ave

Montclair NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
