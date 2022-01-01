Teglia Pizza Bar

Teglia, a "Roasting Pan " is a place where Italian Comfort fresh scratch cooking is our craft. The pursuit of beauty, flavor, texture and nuances is our art!

We pride ourselves on making everything we possible can from our Pizza dough, focaccia, Mozzarella and ricotta to all the dressings and Roasts! While sourcing our ingredients locally when ever possible and import only the finest from Italy. As the weather breaks and our story unfolds follow us on our journey with local farmers and purveyors Join us on our journey as we grow !



PIZZA

438 Bloomfield Ave • $$