Teglia Pizza Bar
Teglia, a "Roasting Pan " is a place where Italian Comfort fresh scratch cooking is our craft. The pursuit of beauty, flavor, texture and nuances is our art!
We pride ourselves on making everything we possible can from our Pizza dough, focaccia, Mozzarella and ricotta to all the dressings and Roasts! While sourcing our ingredients locally when ever possible and import only the finest from Italy. As the weather breaks and our story unfolds follow us on our journey with local farmers and purveyors Join us on our journey as we grow !
PIZZA
438 Bloomfield Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
438 Bloomfield Ave
Montclair NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ani Ramen House
slurp. sip. repeat.
Cuban Pete's
Come on in and enjoy!
Salad House
Come in and enjoy!
Center City Restaurants LLC
Come in and enjoy!