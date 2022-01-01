Tehachapi restaurants you'll love

Tehachapi restaurants
Toast
  • Tehachapi

Tehachapi's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Must-try Tehachapi restaurants

Big Papa's Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Big Papa's Steakhouse

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings
Our traditional bone-in wings are fried golden brown, tossed with signature sauces, served with celery and choice of dressings.
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.50
House-made creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic, topped with parmesan cheese, mozzarella, and tortilla chips
BBQ Warrior Burger$11.50
Burger Patty, Onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, on a brioche bun.
Kamenz Kafe image

 

Kamenz Kafe

120 S Mill Street, Tehachapi

Avg 4.8 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Avocado Toast$8.50
Iced Latte
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
Main pic

 

Henry's Cafe

550 Tucker Road, D, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mountain Bowling

TBD, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

P-Dub's Sports Bar and Grille

27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
