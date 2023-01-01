Burritos in Tehachapi
Tehachapi restaurants that serve burritos
More about Henry's Cafe
Henry's Cafe
550 Tucker Road, D, Tehachapi
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.75
Bacon,Sausage,Ham or Chorizo with Eggs
More about The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive
The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive
29541 Rollingoak Drive, Tehachapi
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo), hashbrowns, cheese blend, rolled in a warm flour tortilla, served with salsa