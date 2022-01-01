Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tehachapi

Tehachapi restaurants
Tehachapi restaurants that serve chicken salad

Henry's Cafe

550 Tucker Road, D, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Salad$12.50
Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Romaine
More about Henry's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Southwest Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, chopped tempura battered chicken tenders, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese
Grilled Southwest Chicken Salad$15.50
More about Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

