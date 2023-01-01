Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Tehachapi

Go
Tehachapi restaurants
Toast

Tehachapi restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive

29541 Rollingoak Drive, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy chicken strips, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, cheese blend, BBQ sauce and Ranch dressing
More about The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive
Big Papa's Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, chopped tempura battered chicken tenders, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, red onions, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese
More about Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Tehachapi

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Crispy Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Tehachapi to explore

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Palmdale

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston