Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Tehachapi

Go
Tehachapi restaurants
Toast

Tehachapi restaurants that serve garlic bread

Consumer pic

 

Oak Tree Country Club and Oak Branch Saloon - 29500 N. Lower Valley Rd.

29500 North Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$4.00
More about Oak Tree Country Club and Oak Branch Saloon - 29500 N. Lower Valley Rd.
Consumer pic

 

The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive

29541 Rollingoak Drive, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$2.00
Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Garlic Bread$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken, with fettuccini noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce with garlic bread
More about The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Tehachapi

Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken

Prime Ribs

Pretzels

Sundaes

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Map

More near Tehachapi to explore

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Palmdale

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston