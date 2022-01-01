Mac and cheese in Tehachapi
Tehachapi restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi
|K-MAC & CHEESE
|$8.25
More about Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
Mac and Cheese, fries, soft drink and vanilla ice cream (when requested)
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50