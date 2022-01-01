Nachos in Tehachapi
Tehachapi restaurants that serve nachos
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi
|NACHOS
|$12.25
House made tortilla chips topped with chorizo beans, jack-cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream
Add chicken or ground beef $4
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi
|Papa's Nachos
|$12.50
fresh tortilla chips, smothered in a tangy nacho cheese sauce, topped with black olives, pico de gallo and choice of chicken or beef. served with salsa