Nachos in Tehachapi

Tehachapi restaurants
Tehachapi restaurants that serve nachos

P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr

27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS$12.25
House made tortilla chips topped with chorizo beans, jack-cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream
Add chicken or ground beef $4
More about P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
Big Papa's Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Papa's Nachos$12.50
fresh tortilla chips, smothered in a tangy nacho cheese sauce, topped with black olives, pico de gallo and choice of chicken or beef. served with salsa
More about Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

