Sliders in Tehachapi

Tehachapi restaurants
Tehachapi restaurants that serve sliders

P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr

27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K-SLIDERS$8.75
2 burger sliders and fries. (Meat, cheese & bun only)
TRI TIP SLIDERS$11.75
3 house-smoked tri-tip sliders topped with bourbon caramelized onions
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon

1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Sliders$12.50
Three mini burgers, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries
Buffalo Sliders$11.00
Three sliders, tempura battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries
