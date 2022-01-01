Sliders in Tehachapi
Tehachapi restaurants that serve sliders
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi
|K-SLIDERS
|$8.75
2 burger sliders and fries. (Meat, cheese & bun only)
|TRI TIP SLIDERS
|$11.75
3 house-smoked tri-tip sliders topped with bourbon caramelized onions
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd, Tehachapi
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$12.50
Three mini burgers, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries
|Buffalo Sliders
|$11.00
Three sliders, tempura battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served with fries