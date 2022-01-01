Go
Teikoku Restaurant

Teikoku offers contemporary Japanese and Thai dishes with European influences. Newtown Square's neighborhood "go-to"!

SUSHI

5492 W CHESTER PIKE • $$

Avg 4.6 (2261 reviews)

Popular Items

Mixed Vegetable Roll$5.00
mixed of fresh avocado, carrot, asparagus, cucumber
Philly Roll$7.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
Red Dragon$18.00
jumbo lump crab, tuna, avocado, spicy aioli, wasabi tobiko, soy wrap (Gluten Free)
Crab Spicy Basil Fried Rice$20.00
long grain rice, jumbo lump crab, eggs, Thai basil, bell peppers
California Roll$6.00
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
Steamed Gyozas$8.00
pork dumplings, orange-soy vinaigrette
Chay$11.00
spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, crunch, eel sauce
Edamame$6.50
steamed soy beans, sea salted
Spring Roll$7.00
lightly fried, marinated chicken, pineapple salsa, plum sauce (2 rolls)
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
spicy aioli, scallions (Gluten Free)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5492 W CHESTER PIKE

Newtown Square PA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
