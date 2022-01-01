Teikoku Restaurant
Teikoku offers contemporary Japanese and Thai dishes with European influences. Newtown Square's neighborhood "go-to"!
SUSHI
5492 W CHESTER PIKE • $$
Location
5492 W CHESTER PIKE
Newtown Square PA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
