Tejas

The best of Texas & the best of Mexico... deep in the heart of Bishop Arts.
Hand made tortillas, dry-rubbed fajitas, bright, homemade marinades, perfectly balanced fresh squeeze margaritas.
“We were already going to make it pretty... so why not healthy too?”
This is Tex-Mex done right... and we made it healthy for you
(don’t worry, it tastes even better this way).

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

250 N. Bishop Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Enchilada Plate$14.00
Pazole Verde$14.00
Queso$12.00
Taco Salad$15.00
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Brisket Taco$6.00
Taco Plate$16.00
Steak Fajitas$17.00
Guac$12.00
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

250 N. Bishop Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
