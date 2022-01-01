Tejas
The best of Texas & the best of Mexico... deep in the heart of Bishop Arts.
Hand made tortillas, dry-rubbed fajitas, bright, homemade marinades, perfectly balanced fresh squeeze margaritas.
“We were already going to make it pretty... so why not healthy too?”
This is Tex-Mex done right... and we made it healthy for you
(don’t worry, it tastes even better this way).
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
250 N. Bishop Ave • $$
Location
250 N. Bishop Ave
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
