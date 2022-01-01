Tejas Meat Supply
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
101 E 7th St
Attributes and Amenities
Location
101 E 7th St
Georgetown TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Golden Rule
Online ordering availability times match kitchen hours.
Barrels and Amps
Come on in and enjoy!
Mikey V's Hot Sauce Shop
Hot Sauce, Salsa and Spicy food retail store!
600 Degrees Pizzeria and Drafthouse - Georgetown
Come on in and enjoy!