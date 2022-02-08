Go
Banner picView gallery

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6343 Getwell Road

Southaven, MS 38672

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6343 Getwell Road, Southaven MS 38672

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beans & Leaves
orange starNo Reviews
2867 May Blvd, Suite 104 Southaven, MS 38672
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Olive Branch
orange star4.6 • 1,000
5218 Goodman Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113
orange starNo Reviews
7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113 Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Italia pizza cafe
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange star2.8 • 22
313 Stateline Rd. West Southaven, MS 38671
View restaurantnext
Flava Shack Seafood
orange star4.3 • 543
8942 Mid South Dr. Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Southaven

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston