Tel Aviv Grill - Encino
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
17201 Ventura Boulevard
Encino, CA 91316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
17201 Ventura Boulevard, Encino CA 91316
Nearby restaurants
Mora Italiano
Sophisticated Italian spot with a global selection of wines in a cozy modern space.
The Surly Goat - Encino
Come in and Enjoy
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!