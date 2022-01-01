Tell City restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Tell City restaurants

The Pint Haus image

 

The Pint Haus

1505 11th Street, Tell City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Southern Charmer$12.99
Fresh double beef patty, with fried onions, fried pickle, beer cheese and BBQ sauce on a Pretzel bun.
The Deluxe Chicken$12.99
Hand breaded chicken breast with mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese served on a brioche bun.
The Traditional$12.99
Fresh double beef patty, layered with American Cheese, topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo served on Brioche bun
More about The Pint Haus
Bliss Artisan image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Bliss Artisan

600 Humboldt St, Tell City

Avg 4.9 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$7.75
The pizza of the month for March is Bang Bang Shrimp! We begin with a garlic butter base followed by a mozzarella/provolone cheese. We then add spinach, green onions, shrimp, and a vegetable of your choice. Finally, a bang bang accent sauce is added to top off the entire pizza.
Grilled Wrap
Choose UNLIMITED vegetables.
Fountain Drink$2.25
Pepsi products.
More about Bliss Artisan
The Pour Haus image

 

The Pour Haus

706 Humboldt Street, Tell City

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
More about The Pour Haus
