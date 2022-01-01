Tell City restaurants you'll love
The Pint Haus
1505 11th Street, Tell City
|Popular items
|The Southern Charmer
|$12.99
Fresh double beef patty, with fried onions, fried pickle, beer cheese and BBQ sauce on a Pretzel bun.
|The Deluxe Chicken
|$12.99
Hand breaded chicken breast with mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese served on a brioche bun.
|The Traditional
|$12.99
Fresh double beef patty, layered with American Cheese, topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo served on Brioche bun
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Bliss Artisan
600 Humboldt St, Tell City
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$7.75
The pizza of the month for March is Bang Bang Shrimp! We begin with a garlic butter base followed by a mozzarella/provolone cheese. We then add spinach, green onions, shrimp, and a vegetable of your choice. Finally, a bang bang accent sauce is added to top off the entire pizza.
|Grilled Wrap
Choose UNLIMITED vegetables.
|Fountain Drink
|$2.25
Pepsi products.
The Pour Haus
706 Humboldt Street, Tell City