Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery

Cavalli pizza is wood-fired in a searing 900-degree oven - just like the pizza of Naples, Italy, where they've been making perfect pizza for hundreds of years. If you want authentic, Neapolitan style pizza, you can go to Naples - or save an airline ticket and go to Cavalli. And don't worry, after just one taste, you'll know you can handle the heat!

