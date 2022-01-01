Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Welcome! Teller's was designed and built to be your "Third Place". What is a Third Place? Well, there's the place where you live and there's the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you're not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors & friends. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1990 Youngfield St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1990 Youngfield St
Lakewood CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Gallery Sportsman's Club
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Taste of Philly
Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!
Motomaki
Come in and enjoy!