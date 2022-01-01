Go
Toast
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

Welcome! Teller's was designed and built to be your "Third Place". What is a Third Place? Well, there's the place where you live and there's the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you're not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors & friends. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1990 Youngfield St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Half Roasted Chicken$16.00
Served with Quinoa Tabbouleh, Heirloom Carrots , Warmed Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Kids Ice cream
One Scoop Ice Cream$1.50
BTL Chimay Trappist Ale Blue (11.5oz)$10.00
Side Green Beans$5.00
with Cumin Butter & Red Peppers
Idaho Rainbow Trout$21.00
Lightly Floured and Pan Fried served with Mashed Potatoes and Cumin Butter Green Beans.
Apple Crisp$7.00
Root Beer Float$5.50
BTL New Belgium La Folie (12.7oz)$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1990 Youngfield St

Lakewood CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gallery Sportsman's Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!

Motomaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston