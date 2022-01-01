Tellicafe
Tellicafe - Monroe County's Premiere Restaurant, located in Tellico Plains, TN. Family Style Restaurant Serving Lunch and Dinner seven days a week.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
128 Bank Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
128 Bank Street
Tellico Plains TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trout Mountain
Come in and enjoy!
Iron Works Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!