Telluride restaurants you'll love

301 Gus's Way, TELLURIDE
|Popular items
|Pecan Pie
|$38.00
Toasted pecans, flakey all-butter crust, vanilla-brown sugar filling.
Add house-made vanilla ice cream, $10/pint. Serves 8-10.
|Black Forest Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$58.00
Showstopper!! Layers of chocolate cake and dark chocolate mousse filled with kirsch-soaked cherries, covered in vanilla bean whipped cream and garnished with chocolate shavings and Bordeaux cherries. Serves 10-12.
|Mini Rum Bundt Cakes
|$46.00
Moist butter and pudding cake brushed with Myer’s Dark Rum and finished with a rum glaze. Serves 7.
More about Stronghouse Brew Pub
Stronghouse Brew Pub
283 South Fir St., Telluride
|Popular items
|Alpine Mac & Cheese
|$11.95
With Toasted Pretzel Dust / Choice of Fries or Salad
|Grain Bowl
|$13.95
Organic Red Quinoa, Farrow, Brown Rice, Kale Slaw, Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Winter Squash, Tomato, Carrot, Green Onion, Apple, Bell Pepper, Fresh Herbs, Maple Cider Vinaigrette / Option to Add Beer Brined Chicken, Drop Biscuit
|Warm Salted Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.95
Served with Pub Mustard / Option to Add Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Wood Ear
Wood Ear
135 E Colorado Ave, Telluride
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels
|$11.00
flash fried Brussels leaves, ginger-salt (GF, V*)
|Seared Edamame
|$13.00
fermented black bean, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili tamari, citrus ( V*)
|Grilled Brisket Nigiri
|$21.00
sliced house-smoked brisket, sticky rice, furikake, wasabi, pickled ginger, cured egg yolk (GF)
More about Cosmopolitan Restaurant
Cosmopolitan Restaurant
301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride
|Popular items
|Crispy Shrimp and Calamari
|$18.00
Crispy Lemons, limes, sweet & spicy sauce
|Loaf of Ciabatta
|$12.00
made daily in-house
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
avocado, chopped egg, ciabatta crouton
More about Siam
Siam
200 S. Davis St., Telluride
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$18.00
Traditional fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, snow peas and carrots
|Red Curry
|$18.00
Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
|Tom Kha
|$5.00
Coconut soup make with coconut milk, mushrooms, lemon grass, galanga root, lime leaf and lime juice
More about Bon Vivant (Lift 5)
Bon Vivant (Lift 5)
560 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride
More about Brown Dog PIzza
Brown Dog PIzza
110 E Colorado Ave, Telluride
More about Communion Wine Bar
Communion Wine Bar
567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C, Mountain Village