Telluride restaurants you'll love

Go
Telluride restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Telluride

Telluride's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Ramen
Ramen
Scroll right

Must-try Telluride restaurants

DO NOT USE! Cosmo image

 

DO NOT USE! Cosmo

301 Gus's Way, TELLURIDE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Pie$38.00
Toasted pecans, flakey all-butter crust, vanilla-brown sugar filling.
Add house-made vanilla ice cream, $10/pint. Serves 8-10.
Black Forest Chocolate Mousse Cake$58.00
Showstopper!! Layers of chocolate cake and dark chocolate mousse filled with kirsch-soaked cherries, covered in vanilla bean whipped cream and garnished with chocolate shavings and Bordeaux cherries. Serves 10-12.
Mini Rum Bundt Cakes$46.00
Moist butter and pudding cake brushed with Myer’s Dark Rum and finished with a rum glaze. Serves 7.
More about DO NOT USE! Cosmo
Stronghouse Brew Pub image

 

Stronghouse Brew Pub

283 South Fir St., Telluride

Avg 4.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alpine Mac & Cheese$11.95
With Toasted Pretzel Dust / Choice of Fries or Salad
Grain Bowl$13.95
Organic Red Quinoa, Farrow, Brown Rice, Kale Slaw, Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Winter Squash, Tomato, Carrot, Green Onion, Apple, Bell Pepper, Fresh Herbs, Maple Cider Vinaigrette / Option to Add Beer Brined Chicken, Drop Biscuit
Warm Salted Bavarian Pretzel$8.95
Served with Pub Mustard / Option to Add Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Stronghouse Brew Pub
Wood Ear image

 

Wood Ear

135 E Colorado Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels$11.00
flash fried Brussels leaves, ginger-salt (GF, V*)
Seared Edamame$13.00
fermented black bean, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili tamari, citrus ( V*)
Grilled Brisket Nigiri$21.00
sliced house-smoked brisket, sticky rice, furikake, wasabi, pickled ginger, cured egg yolk (GF)
More about Wood Ear
Cosmopolitan Restaurant image

 

Cosmopolitan Restaurant

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp and Calamari$18.00
Crispy Lemons, limes, sweet & spicy sauce
Loaf of Ciabatta$12.00
made daily in-house
Caesar Salad$16.00
avocado, chopped egg, ciabatta crouton
More about Cosmopolitan Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Siam

200 S. Davis St., Telluride

Avg 4.2 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Rice$18.00
Traditional fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, snow peas and carrots
Red Curry$18.00
Red bell pepper, bamboo shoots and basil leaf in a coconut red curry sauce
Tom Kha$5.00
Coconut soup make with coconut milk, mushrooms, lemon grass, galanga root, lime leaf and lime juice
More about Siam
Bon Vivant (Lift 5) image

 

Bon Vivant (Lift 5)

560 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bon Vivant (Lift 5)
Restaurant banner

 

Brown Dog PIzza

110 E Colorado Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brown Dog PIzza
Restaurant banner

 

Communion Wine Bar

567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C, Mountain Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Communion Wine Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Telluride

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Pies

Map

More near Telluride to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston