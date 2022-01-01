Telluride bars & lounges you'll love

Telluride restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Telluride

DO NOT USE! Cosmo image

 

DO NOT USE! Cosmo

301 Gus's Way, TELLURIDE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Pie$38.00
Toasted pecans, flakey all-butter crust, vanilla-brown sugar filling.
Add house-made vanilla ice cream, $10/pint. Serves 8-10.
Black Forest Chocolate Mousse Cake$58.00
Showstopper!! Layers of chocolate cake and dark chocolate mousse filled with kirsch-soaked cherries, covered in vanilla bean whipped cream and garnished with chocolate shavings and Bordeaux cherries. Serves 10-12.
Mini Rum Bundt Cakes$46.00
Moist butter and pudding cake brushed with Myer’s Dark Rum and finished with a rum glaze. Serves 7.
More about DO NOT USE! Cosmo
Wood Ear image

 

Wood Ear

135 E Colorado Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Edamame$13.00
fermented black bean, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili tamari, citrus ( V*)
Wasabi Caesar$11.00
baby mixed greens; lemon-sesame croutons, garlic-wasabi aioli
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
sambal ginger buffalo sauce, house-made buttermilk ranch (GF, V)
More about Wood Ear
Cosmopolitan Restaurant image

 

Cosmopolitan Restaurant

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp and Calamari$18.00
Crispy Lemons, limes, sweet & spicy sauce
Loaf of Ciabatta$12.00
made daily in-house
Caesar Salad$16.00
avocado, chopped egg, ciabatta crouton
More about Cosmopolitan Restaurant

Map

