Telluride bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Telluride
More about DO NOT USE! Cosmo
DO NOT USE! Cosmo
301 Gus's Way, TELLURIDE
|Popular items
|Pecan Pie
|$38.00
Toasted pecans, flakey all-butter crust, vanilla-brown sugar filling.
Add house-made vanilla ice cream, $10/pint. Serves 8-10.
|Black Forest Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$58.00
Showstopper!! Layers of chocolate cake and dark chocolate mousse filled with kirsch-soaked cherries, covered in vanilla bean whipped cream and garnished with chocolate shavings and Bordeaux cherries. Serves 10-12.
|Mini Rum Bundt Cakes
|$46.00
Moist butter and pudding cake brushed with Myer’s Dark Rum and finished with a rum glaze. Serves 7.
More about Wood Ear
Wood Ear
135 E Colorado Ave, Telluride
|Popular items
|Seared Edamame
|$13.00
fermented black bean, garlic, ginger, shallot, chili tamari, citrus ( V*)
|Wasabi Caesar
|$11.00
baby mixed greens; lemon-sesame croutons, garlic-wasabi aioli
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
sambal ginger buffalo sauce, house-made buttermilk ranch (GF, V)