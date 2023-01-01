Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Telluride

Telluride restaurants
Telluride restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Kazahana

126 E Colorado, Telluride

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maguro Avocado Roll$25.00
Yellowfin tuna and avocado
More about Kazahana
Item pic

 

Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu

301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Roll$22.00
More about Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu

