Avocado rolls in
Telluride
/
Telluride
/
Avocado Rolls
Telluride restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Kazahana
126 E Colorado, Telluride
No reviews yet
Maguro Avocado Roll
$25.00
Yellowfin tuna and avocado
More about Kazahana
Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
301 W San Juan Ave, Telluride
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$22.00
More about Cosmo - Pronto! Take-Out Menu
